Nov 22 (Reuters) - GIMV NV:

* TO ACQUIRE AN EQUITY STAKE IN AGROBIOTHERS​

* ‍GIMV AND JENOUDET FAMILY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE SIGNED AN AGREEMENT REGARDING THIS ACUISITION​

* ‍GIMV WILL BECOME MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER AS A RESULT OF OBO (OWNER BUYOUT)

* GIMV IS SET TO BECOME THE NEW MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF THE AGROBIOTHERS GROUP, ALONGSIDE ITS FOUNDING FAMILY​ Source text: bit.ly/2Be72cs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)