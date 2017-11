Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ginza Renoir Co Ltd

* Says co’s previous third biggest shareholder passed away on May 4

* Says an individual raises voting power in the co to 12.2 percent from 0.2 percent and becomes the new third biggest shareholder of the co on Nov. 10

