Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring Asa

* Gjensidige forsikring asa: Chairman of the Board Inge K. Hansen do not seek re-election in 2018

* ‍Hansen has been chairman of board at Gjensidige since 2008​

* ‍Nomination committee will immediately start process to find Hansen's successor​