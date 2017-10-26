FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gjensidige Q3 pretax profit above forecast
October 26, 2017 / 5:22 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Gjensidige Q3 pretax profit above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring Asa

* Gjensidige q3 pretax profit nok ‍1.72 bln (Reuters poll nok 1.52 billion)

* Gjensidige q3 combined ratio ‍81.0​ percent (Reuters poll 84.4 percent)

* Says large losses were lower than in the third quarter 2016, below the level that is normally expected

* The Board remains confident in Gjensidige’s ability to deliver solid earnings and dividend growth over time

* Strong underwriting profitability is expected to offset a challenging environment as regards achieving investment returns

* Repeats guidance for combined ratio

* Says the macroeconomic situation is improving, and the outlook for the Norwegian and Nordic general insurance operations is regarded as good

* Says new, profitable opportunities for growth will be considered in the Nordic region and the Baltic states in order to ensure good utilisation of a scalable business model and best practice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

