BRIEF-GK Software decides to issue convertible bonds

GK SOFTWARE AG:

* DECIDES TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* ‍TOTAL NOMINAL AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 15,000,000 AND WITH A TERM THAT RUNS UNTIL 26 OCTOBER 2022​

* ‍CONVERTIBLE BONDS CAN INITIALLY BE CONVERTED INTO UP TO 100,000 NEW OR EXISTING SHARES​

* ‍BONDS WILL HAVE A TERM OF 5 YEARS AND BE ISSUED AT 100% OF THEIR NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 1,000.00 FOR EACH​

* ‍INTEREST COUPON FOR CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL RANGE BETWEEN 2.75% AND 3.25% PER ANNUM​

* ‍CONVERSION PRICE WILL BE BETWEEN EUR 150.00 AND EUR 155.00​

* ‍CONVERSION PREMIUM OF APPROX. 17.5649% - 21.4837% ABOVE REFERENCE PRICE​

* ‍CONVERTIBLE BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON OR ABOUT 26 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍CONVERTIBLE BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON OR ABOUT 26 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍INTENDS TO INVEST NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE MAINLY IN FURTHER GROWTH​