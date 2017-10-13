BRIEF-GKN CEO says surprise claims from customers felt like 'being mugged'

Oct 13 (Reuters) - GKN
* Ceo says informed of two claims in 24-hour period earlier this week, claims not litigation
* Ceo says customer claims not expected to be recurring
* Says new claims and slowdown felt like “walking down street and being mugged”
* Ceo says pricing in aersopace not changed dramatically, but we haven’t made produtivity improvements in north america to offset them
* Ceo says optimistic will see improvements in aerospace but will not happen overnight
* Ceo says says will probably take couple of years to achieve margin improvements
* Ceo says confident as we move through aerospace programme transitions will see progress in 2018 and 19 Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)