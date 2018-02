Feb 1 (Reuters) - GKN Plc:

* ‍GKN PLC: RESPONSE TO OFFER​

* MELROSE IS NOT RIGHT OWNER FOR GKN

* ‍CONTINUES TO VIEW OFFER AS “ENTIRELY OPPORTUNISTIC AND BELIEVES THAT ITS TERMS FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUE GKN AND ITS PROSPECTS​”

* ‍BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT GKN SHAREHOLDERS REJECT OFFER AND TAKE NO ACTION​

* ‍"MELROSE HAS VERY LIMITED EXPERIENCE AT BOARD LEVEL OF MANAGING TIER 1 AEROSPACE AND AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIERS​"