Dec 18 (Reuters) - GKN Plc:

* GKN - ‍GKN AEROSPACE SIGNED 3 YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WORTH OVER $8 MILLION FOR PRODUCT SUPPORT, MAINTENANCE FOR GRIPEN RM12 ENGINES OF S.AFRICAN AIR FORCE​

* ‍CONTRACT COVERS PERIOD NOVEMBER 2017 TO OCTOBER 2020​