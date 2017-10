Sept 20(Reuters) - Glac Biotech Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to merge with Glory Biotech Co Ltd to integrate resource, improve operating revenue and strengthen competitiveness

* Says 0.4 shares of the co can be exchanged with one share of Glory Biotech

* Record date Nov. 30

* Says Glory Biotech to be dissolved after the merger

