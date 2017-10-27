BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp announces acquisition of Inter-Mountain Bancorp

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Glacier Bancorp Inc

* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces acquisition of Inter-Mountain Bancorp., Inc. in Bozeman, Montana

* ‍boards of Glacier and Inter-Mountain unanimously approved transaction​

* Glacier Bancorp - upon closing of transaction, each share of Inter-Mountain common stock is expected to be exchanged for 22.841 shares of Glacier common stock​

* Glacier Bancorp Inc says ‍transaction will be immediately accretive to Glacier’s earnings per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: