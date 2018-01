Jan 25 (Reuters) - Glacier Bancorp Inc:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS IN CURRENT QUARTER, INTEREST INCOME OF $96.9 MILLION INCREASED $434 THOUSAND, OR 45 BASIS POINTS, FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* IN QUARTER RECOGNIZED A ONE-TIME TAX EXPENSE OF $19.7 MILLION FROM REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: