Nov 13 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC:

* RECEIVES EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR SELF-INJECTABLE FORMULATION OF BENLYSTA FOR TREATMENT OF SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS​

* ‍APPROVAL IS FOR A SINGLE-DOSE PREFILLED SYRINGE AND A SINGLE-DOSE PREFILLED PEN , ADMINISTERED AS A ONCE WEEKLY INJECTION OF 200MG​