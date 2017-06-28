FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA
June 28, 2017 / 3:24 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* Announces US filing for mepo in EGPA

* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration

* Filing seeks approval of mepolizumab as an add-on therapy to corticosteroids for treatment of adult patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

