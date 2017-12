Dec 14 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* SUBMITS REGULATORY APPLICATION FOR SINGLE-DOSE TAFENOQUINE FOR TREATMENT OF PLASMODIUM VIVAX MALARIA TO AUSTRALIA‘S THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION​

* GSK PLANS TO PROGRESS REGULATORY FILINGS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN 2018‍​ Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)