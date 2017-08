July 17 (Reuters) - GLENALTA SPA IPO-GLEN.MI:

* COMPLETES IPO ON AIM ITALIA WITH PLACEMENT OF EUR 98 MILLION AMONG ITALIAN AND FOREIGN INVESTORS

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT WAS CARRIED OUT VIA ALLOCATION OF 9.8 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES AT EUR 10 PER SHARE

* IS A SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISTION COMPANY

* TO START TRADING AS OF JULY 19