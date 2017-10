BRIEF-Glencore hikes 2017 marketing EBIT guidance to $2.6-$2.8 bln from $2.4-$2.7 bln

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* 9-MONTH ‍OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 946,500 TONNES WAS 11% LOWER THAN COMPARABLE 2016 PERIOD​

* 9-MONTH ‍OWN SOURCED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 827,400 TONNES WAS 5% UP ON COMPARABLE PERIOD​

* 9-MONTH ‍OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 80,700 TONNES WAS DOWN 2% ON COMPARABLE PERIOD​

* 9-MONTH ‍COAL PRODUCTION OF 91 MILLION TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH COMPARABLE PERIOD​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2017 MARKETING EBIT GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $2.6 TO $2.8 BILLION, REFLECTING A STRONG Q3 PERFORMANCE (PREVIOUSLY $2.4 TO $2.7 BILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍ATTRIBUTABLE FERROCHROME PRODUCTION OF 1,107,000 TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH COMPARABLE PERIOD​

* 9-MONTH ‍GLENCORE'S OIL ENTITLEMENT PRODUCTION INTEREST OF 3.9 MILLION BARRELS WAS 36% BELOW COMPARABLE 2016 PERIOD​