BRIEF-Glencore Plc reports FY Own Sourced Copper Production Of 1.3 Mln Tonnes

* FY ‍GLENCORE‘S OIL ENTITLEMENT INTEREST OF 5.1 MILLION BARRELS WAS 1.4 MILLION BARRELS (19%) LOWER THAN IN 2016​

* SEES 2018 COAL PRODUCTION AT ‍​ 134 ± 5 MT

* FY ‍SUDBURY MINES (INO) INCREASED NICKEL RESERVES BY 14 MILLION TONNES OF ORE (48%),​

* FY OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 1,309,700 TONNES WAS 116,100 TONNES (8%) LOWER THAN IN 2016

* FY OWN SOURCED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 1,090,200 TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH 2016

* SEES 2018 COPPER PRODUCTION AT 1,465 ± 30 KT

* SEES 2018 ZINC PRODUCTION AT 1,090 ± 30 ‍KT

* FY ‍OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 109,100 TONNES WAS 6,000 TONNES (5%) DOWN ON 2016​

* SEES 2018 LEAD PRODUCTION AT 300 ± 10 KT

* FY ‍COAL PRODUCTION OF 121 MILLION TONNES WAS 3% DOWN ON 2016​

* SEES 2018 NICKEL PRODUCTION AT 132 ± 5 ‍KT

* SEES 2018 FERROCHROME PRODUCTION AT 1,600 ± 30 KT

* GLENCORE - ‍DRILLING IN CHAD RECOMMENCED IN H2 2017 WITH A SINGLE-RIG CAMPAIGN, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO OFFSET NATURAL FIELD DECLINES IN EQUATORIAL GUINEA​