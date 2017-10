Aug 10 (Reuters) - GLENCORE PLC:

* “CONTINUE TO REVIEW GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TO UNLOCK/CREATE VALUE WHERE CERTAIN ASSETS MIGHT BEST BE OWNED IN PARTNERSHIP OR BY OTHERS OUTRIGHT”

* FIRMING UP THE SALE OF A STAKE IN A PORTFOLIO OF BASE METALS' ROYALTY / INCOME STREAMS THAT HAVE ACCUMULATED OVER MANY YEARS