BRIEF-Glencore sees no change in commissioning of Katanga project

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* GLENCORE PLC - ‍NOTES MATERIAL WEAKNESSES IDENTIFIED IN KATANGA‘S INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING​

* GLENCORE PLC - ‍GLENCORE HAS NOMINATED THREE NEW DIRECTORS TO BOARD OF KATANGA​

* GLENCORE - ‍WILL ALSO BE IMPLEMENTING STRUCTURAL AND CONTROL CHANGES IN ITS COPPER DEPARTMENT TO ENHANCE, STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL PROCESSES AND PROCEDURES​

* ‍DOES NOT EXPECT ANY CHANGE IN ANTICIPATED TIMING FOR COMMISSIONING OF WHOLE ORE LEACH PROJECT AT KATANGA​

* GLENCORE PLC - ‍ADJUSTMENTS ARISING FROM REVIEW DO NOT HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CONSOLIDATED INCOME OR CASH FLOWS OF GLENCORE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)