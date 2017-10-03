FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 3, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan

* ‍has agreed to acquire 26.73% of total class a common (voting) shares of volcan at us$1.215 per class a common share for a total consideration of us$531 million​

* ‍currently holds 18.11% of total class a common shares of volcan and 0.02% class b common shares reflecting an economic interest in volcan of 7.68%​

* ‍intends to make an offer to all of volcan’s shareholders via a public tender offer​

* ‍aggregate consideration payable by glencore pursuant to terms of offer will be between us$531 million and us$956 million, depending on level of acceptances​

* ‍expects to make offer to volcan shareholders by no later than 27 october 2017 and offer is expected to complete in november/ december 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

