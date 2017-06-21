BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC Therapeutics

June 21 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says entered into a licensing agreement with boston-based APC Therapeutics Inc

* Says licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC Therapeutics to expand immuno-oncology portfolio

* Compound has potential to be used as a monotherapy or in combination with approved therapies to address unmet needs in cancer treatment.

* Co will license product from apc therapeutics, manage clinical development including regulatory filings & commercialization worldwide

* APC Therapeutics will receive development milestones and sales royalty payments. Source text: (bit.ly/2rBip8Z) Further company coverage: