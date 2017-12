Dec 14 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* SAYS MET ITS PRIMARY CLINICAL ENDPOINT IN A PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING SAFETY OF RYALTRIS

* SAYS RYALTRIS IS AN INVESTIGATIONAL FIXED-DOSE COMBINATION NASAL SPRAY, IN PERENNIAL ALLERGIC RHINITIS

* TO FILE FIRST NDA TO US FDA FOR RYALTRIS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF CY 2018