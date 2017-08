June 19 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

* REG-GLEPAGLUTIDE MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME

* ‍POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF GLEPAGLUTIDE IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME​