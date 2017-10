Sept 29 (Reuters) - GLINTT GLOBAL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES SA (GLINTT):

* SAYS SPANISH UNIT GLINTT ESPANHA SL TO BUY 100 PERCENT OF QWERTY INFORMATICA SL AND QWERTY FARMA SL FOR GLOBAL PRICE OF ABOUT 750,000 EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2x0Qsy5

