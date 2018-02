BRIEF-Global Air Freight Demand Up 9 Pct In 2017 – IATA

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* ‍FREIGHT CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (AFTKS), ROSE BY 3.0% IN 2017 – IATA

* GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT DEMAND UP 5.7 PERCENT IN DECEMBER – IATA

* OUTLOOK 2018: OVERALL THE PACE OF GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO SLOW FROM THE EXCEPTIONAL 9.0% OF THIS YEAR– IATA

* OUTLOOK 2018: BUT WE STILL EXPECT A VERY HEALTHY 4.5% EXPANSION OF DEMAND IN 2018– IATA

* GLOBAL AIR FRIEGHT ‍DEMAND, MEASURED IN FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (FTKS) GREW BY 9.0% IN 2017 - IATA Source text: bit.ly/2FvL6e0 (Gdynia Newsroom)