November 2, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Global A&T Electronics reaches comprehensive restructuring agreement with all stakeholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global A&T Electronics Ltd:

* Reaches comprehensive restructuring agreement with all stakeholders

* Entered into a global settlement, forbearance, and restructuring support agreement with its stakeholders​

* Terms of proposed restructuring are supported by about 87 percent of holders 10 percent senior secured notes due in 2019 issued in Feb 2013​

* Terms of proposed restructuring are also supported by about 83 percent of holders 10 percent senior secured notes due in 2019

* Material terms of proposed restructuring are also supported by company’s existing equity sponsors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

