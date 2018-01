Jan 10 (Reuters) - Global Blockchain Technologies Corp :

* GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN IS LEAD INVESTOR IN KODAK COIN

* CO IS LEAD INVESTOR WITH A US$2.0 MILLION INVESTMENT INTO KODAK COIN

* HAS SUBSCRIBED FOR ALL 8 MILLION KODAK COINS THAT WERE AVAILABLE IN PRE ICO STAGE I

* COINS ARE BEING OFFERED BY WENN DIGITAL, IN CONJUNCTION WITH ITS LICENSING PARTNERSHIP WITH EASTMAN KODAK