FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Global Brass and Copper Holdings posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.64/shr
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 9:31 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Global Brass and Copper Holdings posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.64/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc

* Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 sales $378.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $376 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc - ‍company reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance​

* Global Brass and Copper Holdings - Q3 ‍volume fell 12.8 pct to 119.4 million pounds due to decreased demand in munitions, coinage & building and housing markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.