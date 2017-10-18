FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment posts unaudited financial results for Q4 2016
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment posts unaudited financial results for Q4 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Global Eagle Entertainment -audit committee concluded carrying value of goodwill of former maritime & land connectivity segment exceeded implied fair value

* Global Eagle Entertainment - co must record non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $64.0 million in Q4 of 2016​

* Global eagle entertainment-during q1 of 2017, due to significant decline in price of co’s common stock, assessed for impairment carrying value of goodwill

* Global Eagle Entertainment- committee concluded co must recognize non-cash goodwill impairment charge in Q1 for maritime & land connectivity segment​

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - ‍preliminarily estimate additional impairment charge in Q1 will be $75.0 million to $80.0 million​

* Global Eagle Entertainment says additional impairment in Q1 will not result in any current or future cash expenditures

* Global Eagle Entertainment - ‍do not anticipate further impairments in carrying value of goodwill associated with the segment in Q2 or Q3 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.