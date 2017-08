June 29 (Reuters) - Global-estate Resorts Inc

* Expects rental income to grow four times by 2020

* Says "this year, the company’s rental income is expected to reach 150 million pesos"

* Says the company is allocating 20 billion pesos for its various developments in the next three years

* Expects rental income in three years to be 650 million pesos