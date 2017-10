Aug 14 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc:

* Refers to news article entitled “DENR stops Ipilan operations” posted in philstar.com on August 13, 2017

* Clarifies that order issued by DENR, to “cease and desist from operating its project,” is illegal.

* About reported action of Palawan Council for sustainable development regarding INC's strategic environmental plan, none has yet been received by INC