March 1 (Reuters) - Global Invacom Group Ltd:

* 2017 ‍NET PROFIT US$2.9 MILLION, LIFTED BY RECOVERY OF U.S. AND ISRAELI OPERATIONS AND IMPROVED GLOBAL EFFICIENCIES​

* IN FY 2017 ‍TURNAROUND TO PROFIT AFTER TWO YEARS OF LOSSES​

* ‍ACHIEVES FOURTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF PROFITABILITY IN Q4 FY2017​

* ‍ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FY2017 DOWN 20.6% TO US$21.0 MILLION​