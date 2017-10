Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global Investments Ltd:

* Qtrly revenue for current quarter was lower at S$9.8 million compared to S$19.0 million q22016

* ‍Declares interim dividend of 0.65 singapore cents per share​

* Profit after tax of S$4.8 million for Q2 and total comprehensive income of S$6.9 million for Q2 2017