BRIEF-GLOBAL LINK MANAGEMENT announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 13

Nov 10 (Reuters) - GLOBAL LINK MANAGEMENT INC

* Says it Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 13, 2017, under the symbol “3486”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 368,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 184,000 shares and privately held 184,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,320 yen per share with total offering amount will be 853.8 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, SBI Securities Co Ltd and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd included eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HMBczq

