FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GLOBAL LINK MANAGEMENT announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 13
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 4:58 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-GLOBAL LINK MANAGEMENT announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - GLOBAL LINK MANAGEMENT INC

* Says it Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 13, 2017, under the symbol “3486”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 368,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 184,000 shares and privately held 184,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,320 yen per share with total offering amount will be 853.8 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, SBI Securities Co Ltd and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd included eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HMBczq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.