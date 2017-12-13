FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Link Management says listing on TSE Mothers and shareholding structure change
December 13, 2017 / 2:03 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Global Link Management says listing on TSE Mothers and shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Global Link Management Inc

* Says co’s stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 13

* Says co’s president cuts voting power in the co to 31.4 percent (560,800 shares) from 50 percent (800,000 shares) and becomes co’s second biggest shareholder

* Says a Kanagawa-based firm’s voting power in the co is changed to 35.9 percent (640,000 shares) from 40 percent (640,000 shares) and the Kanagawa-based firm becomes co’s top shareholder

* Change occurred on Dec. 13

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GNFSzY; goo.gl/pSx9zn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

