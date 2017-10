Oct 2 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd:

* Acquisition of properties in Europe

* Purchase price for target portfolio is approximately EUR 2.4 billion

* ‍Co will, through indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries, acquire Gazeley​

* Transaction expected to be funded by about US$1.6 billion of equity and US$1.2 billion of long-term, low-cost debt