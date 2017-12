Dec 15 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF COMPANY BY NESTA INVESTMENT HOLDINGS HAS BEEN SANCTIONED BY COURT​

* LAST DAY OF TRADING OF SHARES WILL BE ON 4 JAN 2018 AND TRADING WILL BE SUSPENDED ON AND FROM 9.00 A.M. ON 5 JAN 2018