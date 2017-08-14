BRIEF-Global Mastermind Holdings posts HY loss attributable of HK$20.3 mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Global Mastermind Holdings Ltd:

* Recorded loss attributable of HK$20.3 million for six months ended 30 June 2017 versus HK$33.8 million

* “Group’s profitability in travel business is facing pressure from rising costs of operations and stiff price driven competition”

* For six months ended 30 June 2017, consolidated revenue of group amounted to HK$24.4 million versus HK$18.4 million in 2016

* In coming quarters, travel business environment will continue to be challenging