a month ago
BRIEF-Global Medical REIT announces common stock offering
Featured
#Regulatory News
June 27, 2017 / 8:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Global Medical REIT announces common stock offering

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Global Medical Reit Inc:

* Global Medical REIT Inc announces common stock offering

* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock

* Global Medical - expects to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase additional 525,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any

* Global Medical REIT -intends to use net proceeds to repay $25 million of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility & to fund acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

