BRIEF-Global Medical REIT says entered into purchase contract, effective July 5, 2017, with Norvin Austin Rehab​

July 6 (Reuters) - Global Medical Reit Inc
* Global Medical REIT Inc - global Medical REIT, Inc entered into a purchase contract, effective July 5, 2017, with Norvin Austin Rehab
* Global Medical Reit - purchase contract to acquire a 59,258 square-foot, inpatient rehabilitation facility in austin, texas and about 1.27 acres of land
* Global Medical Reit Inc says aggregate purchase price of austin facility is $40.65 million - sec filing
* Global Medical Reit Inc - company has right to terminate, without penalty, austin purchase agreement on or before august 14, 2017