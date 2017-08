July 12 (Reuters) - Global Net Lease Inc

* Global Net Lease, Inc. appoints independent director James L. Nelson as chief executive officer

* Global Net Lease Inc - Nelson is replacing current chief executive officer Scott Bowman

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍nelson will continue to serve on GNL's board of directors following his appointment​

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍GNL's board of directors consists of six members, four of which are independent​