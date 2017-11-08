FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Partners qtrly ‍net income per limited partner unit $0.44
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 1:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Global Partners qtrly ‍net income per limited partner unit $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Global Partners Lp

* Global partners reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 sales $2.2 billion versus $2.0 billion

* Global partners lp- ‍for full-year 2017, global expects to achieve ebitda above midpoint of guidance of $190.0 million to $220.0 million​

* Global partners lp - qtrly ‍net income per limited partner unit $0.44​

* For full-year 2017 co expects to achieve ebitda above the midpoint of its guidance of $190.0 million to $220.0 million‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
