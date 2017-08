Aug 9 (Reuters) - Global Partners Lp:

* Global partners reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Global Partners LP - ‍for full-year 2017, global affirms its outlook for EBITDA in range of $190 million to $220 million​

* Global Partners LP qtrly ‍basic net income (loss) per limited partner unit $0.07​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global partners lp - qtrly sales $ 2.09 billion versus $ 2.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: