6 days ago
BRIEF-Global Payments to acquire Active Network from Vista Equity Partners
August 3, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Global Payments to acquire Active Network from Vista Equity Partners

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc

* Global Payments to acquire Active Network; announces strategic partnership with Vista Equity Partners

* Global Payments Inc - ‍transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion​

* Global Payments Inc - Vista will receive $600 million of Global Payments stock and $600 million in cash as consideration

* Global Payments Inc says expects transaction to have an immaterial impact on 2017 adjusted earnings per share results

* Global Payments Inc - ‍Vista will receive $600 million of global payments stock and $600 million in cash as consideration​

* Global Payments Inc says Global Payments will finance cash portion with its existing credit facility and cash on hand

* Global Payments Inc - ‍net of tax asset, effective purchase price is approximately $1.0 billion​

* Global Payments - co will acquire communities and sports divisions of active network from Vista Equity Partners in a stock and cash transaction​

* Global Payments Inc - ‍outdoors division of Active Network will be retained by Vista Equity Partners​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

