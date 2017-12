Dec 26 (Reuters) - GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING:

* BANGLALINK ENTERS INTO A NEW FLOATING RATE TERM FACILITIES AGREEMENT APPROX. $353 MILLION (BDT 29.3 BILLION) DIVIDED IN TWO TRANCHES

* SAYS FIRST TRANCHE APPROX. $129 MILLION (BDT 10.7 BILLION) HAS A THREE-YEAR TENOR AND SECOND TRANCHE APPROX. $224 MILLION (BDT 18.6 BILLION) HAS A FIVE-YEAR TENOR‍​

* TL INCLUDES AN OPTION TO INCREASE AMOUNT OF FACILITIES UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF BDT 40 BILLION