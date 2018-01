BRIEF-Global Value Investment Corp Issues Letter To Stealthgas Chairman

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Stealthgas Inc:

* GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP ISSUES LETTER TO STEALTHGAS INC. CHAIRMAN

* GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT SAYS URGES BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO, AMONG OTHERS

* GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT SAYS CURRENTLY HOLDS LESS THAN 5 PERCENT OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING OF STEALTHGAS INC​

* GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT - INDICATED THERE ARE "NUMEROUS OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO GVIC, UP TO AND INCLUDING A PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS"