Feb 28 (Reuters) - Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd :

* ‍AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, GLOBALWORTH‘S COMBINED REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO 1 WAS VALUED AT EUR 1,815.4 MILLION​

* ‍GPRE HAS NOW BEEN FULLY CONSOLIDATED INTO GLOBALWORTH'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​