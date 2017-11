BRIEF-Globant reports qtrly earnings per share $‍0.22​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Globant Sa

* Globant reports 2017 third quarter results - strong revenue growth driven by increasing demand environment

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 to $0.40

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.25 to $1.29

* Q3 revenue rose 33.2 percent to $109.7 million

* Sees Q4 revenue $108 million to $110 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $406 million to $408 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue Up 26.1 Percent

* Sees Q4 revenue up 24.9 percent

* Globant SA qtrly ‍non-ifrs adjusted diluted EPS was $0.34 per share​

* Globant SA qtrly ‍non-ifrs adjusted diluted EPS was $0.34 per share​

* Globant SA qtrly earnings per share $‍0.22​