Feb 6 (Reuters) - Globe Telecom Inc:

* FY EBITDA ‍​ 53,326 MILLION PESOS VERSUS 49,978 MILLION PESOS A YEAR AGO

* FY SERVICE REVENUES 127.91 BILLION PESOS, UP 6 PERCENT YOY

* DECLARES 1Q18 DIVIDEND OF 22.75 PESOS PER SHARE‍​‍​

* Q4 NET INCOME 2.10BLN PESOS, DOWN 57 PERCENT ON PRIOR QUARTER

* BOARD APPROVED ADDITIONAL CAPEX OF USD100MLN, BRINGING 2017 CAPEX TO USD850MLN