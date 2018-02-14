BRIEF-GLP J-REIT says price of new units

Feb 14 (Reuters) - GLP J-REIT

* Says it will issue new units via public offering, with the issue price of 109,372 yen per unit (59.55 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 105,856 yen per unit (57.64 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16 and payment date on March 1

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with the paid-in price of 105,856 yen per unit (2.08 billion yen in total)

* Subscription date on March 19 and payment date on March 20

* Previous news was disclosed on Feb. 5

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6RXT8i

